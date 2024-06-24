Ruscists from UAV attacked house in Kherson region: Man wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a residential building in Poniativka, Kherson region, with a UAV.

This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

"A 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He sustained a contusion, a fragmentary neck injury, explosive and craniocerebral injuries," the statement said.

The man was taken to hospital in moderate condition. He is being provided with the necessary assistance.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: 12 people wounded, ruscists shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS