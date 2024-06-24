Ruscists from UAV attacked house in Kherson region: Man wounded
Russian occupiers attacked a residential building in Poniativka, Kherson region, with a UAV.
This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.
"A 52-year-old man was injured in his own home. He sustained a contusion, a fragmentary neck injury, explosive and craniocerebral injuries," the statement said.
The man was taken to hospital in moderate condition. He is being provided with the necessary assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password