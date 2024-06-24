Day in Donetsk region: 12 people wounded, ruscists shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS

On 23 June, Russian troops fired 20 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, injuring 12 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

2 houses were destroyed in Serhiivka of the Hrodivka community. 6 people were injured in Selidove, including 2 children. 30 houses were damaged. Kurakhove was shelled 5 times with various types of weapons - at least 3 houses and an industrial area were damaged.

See more: Three people wounded in Russian attacks on Nikopol. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

4 houses were damaged in Dibrova of the Lyman community. The industrial zone in Mykolaiivka was shelled. In Kostiantynivka community, 7 private houses were damaged: 5 in Markove, 1 in Predtechino and Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar community, 16 private houses and an industrial building were damaged. In Toretsk community, 3 people were injured and 5 houses were damaged. A private house and a multi-storey building were destroyed in Siversk.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 20 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 156 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 15 children.

Over the last day, 12 people were wounded in the Russian Federation's shelling.

See more: Strike in Odesa: number of wounded rises to 4. PHOTOS





