Strike in Odesa: number of wounded rises to 4. PHOTOS

So far, four people have been injured in the morning Russian attack on Odesa. A 48-year-old man also sought medical attention for an arm injury. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

He also reminds that rescuers have extinguished the fire, which covered 3,000 square metres. An operational headquarters has been set up at the site, and applications for financial assistance are being accepted for people from neighbouring houses who have been affected.

According to Kiper, law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa.

As reported, in the morning of 24 June, explosions were heard in Odesa. Russian troops launched two missiles. There are victims of the Russian attack in the city.

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with two missiles, one of which was suppressed.