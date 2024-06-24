Missile attack on Odesa: 70 apartments in two buildings damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian shelling of Odesa, 70 apartments in two buildings were damaged.

Censor.NET reports that this was reported by the press service of the city council.

"As of 14.00, 70 apartments in two residential buildings in Odesa were damaged. Residents of 59 apartments have contacted the operational headquarters," the statement said.

Utilities are available on site.

As a reminder, on the morning of 24 June, explosions were heard in Odesa. Russian troops launched two missiles. There are victims of the Russian attack in the city.

The Southern Defence Forces reported that the enemy attacked Odesa with two missiles, one of which was suppressed.

Read more: Fighting for Novooleksandrivka continues - General Staff

















