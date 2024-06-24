Fighting for Novooleksandrivka continues - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, on 24 June, 129 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, over the past day, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using four missiles, 58 air strikes (including 91 GABs), carried out over 3,500 attacks, including 91 from multiple launch rocket systems, and over 500 attacks by kamikaze drones.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces and artillery destroyed 12 areas of concentration of personnel, three enemy air defence facilities, one radar and one enemy electronic warfare station.

As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to: 1,300 people, 12 tanks, 15 armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 27 airborne reconnaissance UAVs, two missiles, 56 vehicles and 20 pieces of special equipment.

Situation from the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on 24 June, 62 combat engagements have already taken place. The occupants carried out 11 air strikes, dropping 19 GABs, and fired 579 times at the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 33 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Attempts by the invaders to attack Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, there have been two firefights in the area of the city. The situation is under control.

Over the previous day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to: 145 servicemen were killed, one armoured combat vehicle, an artillery system and six vehicles were destroyed. Four artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged. In addition, 36 dugouts were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, one firefight is ongoing near Stelmakhivka. The situation is under control.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, fighting is ongoing in the Lyman sector in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest. Six attacks were repelled without success for the enemy, and two firefights are ongoing.

"There were 17 attacks in the Siverskyi sector. The enemy is trying to push the Ukrainian defence forces from their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Seven attacks have been repelled, and fighting is ongoing," the report says.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian attack near Ivanivske was unsuccessful. One firefight continues near Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector, two attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Pivdenne, and one battle is still ongoing.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, 18 attacks on our positions took place today, nine of them were successfully repelled. Fighting continues for Novooleksandrivka, near Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Sokol and Novoselivka Persha," the General Staff added.

According to updated information, the enemy lost over 220 people in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. Three tanks, two armoured personnel carriers, one cannon and three vehicles were destroyed. Three tanks, two armoured combat vehicles, three cannons and two vehicles were also damaged.

The aggressor continues to put pressure on our positions in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. The situation is under control, six attacks were repelled and one firefight is ongoing.

Situation in the South

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the occupiers' attempt to approach Urozhaine was unsuccessful.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy failed three times in its attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Mala Tokmachka.

The occupiers did not conduct active operations in other areas today.