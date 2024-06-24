Enemy losses in eastern sector amount to over 1000 occupants, more than 70 pieces of enemy equipment destroyed in last day - OSGT "Khortytsia"
In the eastern sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the "Khortytskyi Viter" Telegram channel.
"As a result of combat operations, our artillery units completed more than 2893 fire missions. In the eastern direction alone, the occupiers lost 1130 people," the message says.
In addition, the Russian army lost in the eastern direction:
- tanks - 11;
- armoured combat vehicles - 15;
- cannons and mortars - 38;
- anti-tank weapons - 1;
- motor vehicles - 36;
- special equipment - 13;
- means of electronic warfare systems - 3;
- UAVs - 715;
- UAV control points - 1;
- shelters - 48;
- ammunition depots - 7.
