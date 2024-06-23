Three firefights take place in Serebrianskyi forest and near Makiivka. Total number of Russian attacks increased to 96, - General Staff

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions. This day, the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 96.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

The situation in the Kupiansk direction is tense - there have been nine military clashes near five different settlements. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations, near Sinkivka and Stelmakhivka.

Fighting in the East

Three firefights took place in the Lyman direction, in Serebrianskyi forest and near Makiivka. Four more enemy attacks were repelled today.

Confirmed total enemy losses in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions in terms of personnel currently amount to 167 killed and wounded. Several more invaders were taken prisoner. A tank, a cannon, an armoured combat vehicle, four vehicles and 79 enemy UAVs were destroyed. Two artillery systems, three armoured personnel carriers and two occupant vehicles were damaged.

In the Siversk direction, Russian terrorists dropped two aerial bombs in the vicinity of Serebrianka and Spirne in the afternoon.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to five. The attacks were repelled. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, nine firefights continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Vozdvyzhenka, and Yevhenivka. Another 29 attacks in the sector have already ended. The enemy suffers losses in manpower: 137 irreversible casualties and 154 sanitary casualties. Also, about half a dozen Russian occupants surrendered. In addition, our soldiers destroyed three tanks and damaged the same number of tanks. General information about the military equipment destroyed is being clarified.

The total number of combat engagements in the Kurakhove sector increased to eight. All enemy attacks were stopped. Russian terrorists also carried out air strikes - they hit the areas of Kurakhove thermal power plant, Kurakhove itself, and Krasnohorivka with KABs and used unguided aerial missiles near Kostyantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five attempts by the invaders to force our troops out of their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River were successfully repelled.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.