Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 534,360 people (+1,270 per day), 8,019 tanks, 14,195 artillery systems, 15,398 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 534,360 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 534360 (+1270) people,

tanks - 8019 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15398 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 14195 (+61) units,

MLRS - 1108 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 863 (+2) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11355 (+50),

cruise missiles - 2321 (+13),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 19248 (+44) units,

special equipment - 2377 (+8)

Втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

