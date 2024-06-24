Three people wounded in Russian attacks on Nikopol. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured and high-rise buildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"In Nikopol, three people have already suffered from hostile attacks today. A 62-year-old man was hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. His condition is of moderate severity. Women aged 68 and 72 will be treated on an outpatient basis," he wrote.

Residential buildings were also damaged.

Read more: 95 occupiers, 32 weapons and 3 Russian UAV control points destroyed in south overnight







On 23 June, the enemy destroyed two buildings of a medical institution in Nikopol. 15 houses and 14 outbuildings were damaged. A shop and two cars were damaged. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged. One person was wounded.