This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

As noted, the SBI officially confirmed the receipt of such an application.

"We received it yesterday, and investigators have started working on it," the department's press service said.

The SBI did not specify who the application was filed against. Interfax has learned that it is Yurii Sodol.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Azov Chief of Staff Krotevych wrote a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation against the general, "who killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general".

In turn, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee, Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla, noted that the head of the eastern front, General Sodol, had "killed" more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general.