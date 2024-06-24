Near Moscow, Platan Research Institute, which conducts research for Russian defence industry, is on fire. VIDEO
In Fryazino near Moscow, the Platan Research Institute, which fulfils orders for the Russian defence industry in the field of radio electronics, is on fire.
According to Censor.NET, video footage from the fire scene is being posted on social media. Russian public media reported that at least nine people were trapped in the building due to smoke and fire.
