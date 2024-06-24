Policeman and two soldiers forcefully "shoved man into minibus" in Lviv: "What are you doing to him? You’re going to break his leg!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing representatives of the Lviv regional TCR trying to "shoved man into minibus".

According to Censor.NET, passers-by were outraged by this method of mobilisation. The recording shows one of the men in military uniform holding the alleged fugitive by the neck, while another is trying to close the minibus door, in which the detainee's leg is stuck. The recording is cut off when one of the TCR representatives shouts that it is forbidden to film the military.

Read more: Over 230 thousand citizens have updated their credentials through Reserve+ application, TCR or ASC over past week - Ministry of Defence

According to the report of the Lviv Regional TCR and SS, this is how the process of serving a draft notice takes place. The explanation published on the institution's website states that the man was not beaten and was released after the draft notice was served. The behaviour of the person liable for military service was called inadequate.

Read more: Police accompany TCR employees when serving summonses. In this case, law enforcement officer acts as arbitrator - Klymenko