Police accompany TCR employees when serving summonses. In this case, law enforcement officer acts as arbitrator - Klymenko

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has allocated 513 patrols across Ukraine to accompany representatives of the TCR and SSs and to ensure the mobilisation process.

According to Censor.NET, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this in an interview with "Radio Liberty".

According to him, during the escort of TCR employees, "all actions of both the TCR employee and the police officer, as well as the citizen, must be filmed on the police officer's body camera".

The minister emphasises that police officers should act as "arbitrators" in the event of a conflict between TCR employees and citizens.

For example, when a TCR employee wants to come to a citizen's home and serve them with a summons, they inform the police. The police are always there to prevent these violations of order , both on the one hand and on the other. A policeman acts as an arbitrator, " Klymenko said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the patrol does not always accompany military registration and enlistment offices, but only "at their request and whenever possible".

"We cannot organise so many patrols (for all TCR groups - ed.). We still have to respond to crimes, to reports on the territory of the state. That is, we allocate several hundred patrols every day across the territory of our state to work with the TCR employees. Today, the number of such patrols is up to five hundred. This is the maximum we can do today. I can tell you exactly - 513, " Klymenko said.

