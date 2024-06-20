Ground Forces provided numbers to contact in case of violations by TCR

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have published a list of contact numbers where citizens can report illegal actions of representatives of the TCR and SS (Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support).

The Ground Forces Command operates a hotline for prompt response to illegal actions of TCR and SS representatives and providing consultations: 0 800 301 937.

In addition, according to the decision of the Commander of the Ground Forces, separate contact numbers are also available in the regions.

As noted, each Joint TCR and SS also provides consultations to civilians, military personnel and their families, including on social support issues, by phone.





