Bus passengers blocked traffic on road in Lviv region as driver was taken to TCR: He had no military registration documents. VIDEO

In the Lviv region, bus passengers blocked traffic on the road as the driver was taken to the TCR.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

A video was posted online showing citizens blocking traffic on the road near the village of Strutyn in Lviv region because the driver was taken to the TCR.

The Lviv Regional TCR and SS stated that police stopped a bus travelling on the Ternopil-Lviv route.

The driver did not have military registration documents, so law enforcement officers turned to the Zolochiv RTCR and SS. There, he was served with a summons to update his credentials.

"Returning him to his bus a few minutes later. Then the bus continued to move. We would like to emphasise that there was another driver on board, so the absence of the first one did not affect the bus's ability to continue its journey according to the route. However, for some reason, the passengers decided to go outside and block the road for a while.



We remind you that every citizen liable for military service must carry military registration documents. The absence of documents is grounds for taking the citizen to the nearest RTCR and SS to clarify the circumstances. The drivers of shuttle buses can in no way be exempt in this regard," they added.

