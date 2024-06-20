Ministry of Defence explains what to do if you are found to be "wanted" when updating your data

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has explained what to do when the "wanted" status is detected during the data update.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the actions to be taken in case of detection of the "wanted" status when updating personal data depend on the method of updating you have chosen.

If you detect the "wanted" status when updating your data in the "Reserve+" application, we recommend that you log in to the application again. If the status does not disappear after this step, you must visit your Territorial Recruitment Centre (TRC) in person, where you can resolve this situation in detail and update your personal data.

If the "wanted" status was detected when updating the data in the Centre for the Provision of Administrative Services to the Population (CPAS), it is also recommended to contact your TCR in person to update the information again.

The Ministry of Defence notes that the status of "wanted" may be assigned to citizens who have violated the rules of military registration, in particular in the following cases: