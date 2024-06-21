I do not see results of increased mobilization, state needs to completely change its approaches - battalion commander of 3rd SAB Kukharchuk

Ukraine needs to change its approach to mobilization, as there are no results of its strengthening.

Dmytro Kukharchuk, a battalion commander of the 3rd SAB, said this in an interview with the UP, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, he does not see the result in the strengthening of mobilization.

"Honestly, I don't see it. I see call centers that are working, which breed Europeans for money. I see law enforcement agencies that crush them. I see people's deputies who crush them. Mobilization of pensioners - yes. People up to 57 years old, but a lot some of them already look 70. This is not a way out of the situation," Kukharchuk emphasized.

The average age of a soldier in his battalion is 33 years.

"We are talking about everyone, including those who perform rear functions. If we talk about the average age of an infantryman, an attack aircraft, then it is up to 30 years.

It happens that people receive summonses, and then come to the recruiting centers of the Third Assault Division and say: "I didn't know, I doubted, but I received a summons - let's go to you." And we take such people if we see that a person is motivated and ready to fight," the combatant added.

Kukharchuk noted that the state should reconsider its attitude towards itself, towards its citizens, and completely change its approach.

"Well, there must be changes that, as a cause-and-effect relationship, can cause mental changes. And then there will be no need to look for a mobilization resource - it will be found by itself. If this does not happen, if no conclusions are drawn, work on mistakes will not be carried out, we will lose this war", - concluded Kukharchuk.

