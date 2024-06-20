Military police, in particular, will monitor TCR employees - "servant of people" Nekliudov. VIDEO

Military police officers will, in particular, monitor the work of TCR and SS employees.

This was reported by Vladlen Nekliudov, MP of the Servant of the People party, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

At the same time, "Voice" MP Bobrovska expressed doubts that the military police were detecting violations at the TCR.

"This is one system, it is unlikely that it will punish itself," she added.

Earlier it was reported that the Rada had supported in the first reading the law on the establishment of the Military Police.

