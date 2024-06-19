We are losing this war now. It is obvious - commander of battalion of 3rd SAB Kukharchuk

Currently, Ukraine is losing the war, losing territories, and the best people.

Dmytro Kukharchuk, commander of the Second Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade, stated this in an interview with "UP", Censor.NET informs.

Yes, we are losing this war now. It is obvious. We are losing territories, we are losing the best people. Many people say: everything is fine, now we will conclude a peace treaty with Russia, the status quo will remain, and it will dissipate. The main question is: why is this the Russian Federation?", he answered the question of whether we are now losing this war.

The commander of the battalion also commented on the operational situation at the front, in particular the enemy's intentions to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

" (Probable. - Ed.) The capture of Chasiv Yar means no more than the capture of Chasiv Yar. The probable capture of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk means no more than the capture of these settlements. How critical is it? Critically. But frankly speaking, any settlement is no more important than another settlement. Yes, there are heights in Chasiv Yar, but there are also heights in Kostyantynivka. Therefore, there is absolutely no need to dramatize the moment. But at the same time, it is necessary to understand that the enemy has no goals and objectives to take the Donetsk and Luhansk regions or Kharkiv, Sumy, or Kyiv regions. They will go until we stop them," Kuharchuk says.

He reminded that his battalion and brigade are currently in a different direction in the Kharkiv region. The Third Assault Brigade is currently fighting there against the Third Division of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation. Every day the enemy storms, and Ukrainian soldiers manage to repel them.

"Chasiv Yar, Vovchansk, the direction of Raigorodka, the Zaporizhzhia direction are tactical offensive operations of the enemy, which aim at the complete destruction, first of the left bank, and then of the entire Ukraine," he adds.