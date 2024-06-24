Over 230 thousand citizens have updated their credentials through Reserve+ application, TCR or ASC over past week - Ministry of Defence

According to the Ministry of Defence Situation Centre, over 230,329 citizens updated their personal data via the Reserve+ app, TCRs or ASCs during the week of 17-23 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ministry's telegram channel.

It is noted that, as of 23 June 2024, the number of updates has reached almost 2.3 million.

"You can update your data by contacting the nearest TCR or ASC. Or by downloading the Reserve+ app in the App Store or Google Play and logging in with your Bank ID. Starting from 19 June, the app will also have a QR code, which, after updating the data, will generate all the information about the person liable for military service and has the same legal force as a paper document," the Ministry of Defence reminds.

