Currently, concept of electronic summons does not exist, "Reserve+" does not have such function - Ministry of Defense

Currently, the "Rezerv+" application does not have a function for sending electronic summonses.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko in an interview with NV, Censor.NET informs.

Currently, according to the current legislation, the concept of an electronic summons does not exist. There is no such functionality in the Reserve+ application. For my part, I can say that work on electronic subpoenas in Reserve+ is currently not being carried out," Chernohorenko said.

According to her, until the relevant legislation is adopted, work on electronic subpoenas cannot begin.

When asked whether the Deputy Minister of Defense supports the idea of ​​electronic subpoenas, she said that this is possible only on the condition that absolutely all rule-making procedures from the idea to the adoption of the law go through.

Previously, Censor.NET informed that by the end of this week, the "Reserve+" application will upload data on the reservation of conscripts.

It was also reported that the ratio of volunteers to those mobilized in the army is currently 1:3.

Read more: Ministry of Defence explains what to do if you are found to be "wanted" when updating your data