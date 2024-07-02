Soldiers of 128th Brigade hit Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank with drone in Zaporizhzhia sector. VIDEO

During the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia sector, operators of a drone unit of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade hit the latest Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank. The tank was in position, camouflaged under the trees in the plantation, but our scouts discovered it, and an FPV drone with explosives, bypassing the enemy's electronic warfare, flew right under the tank's turret.

The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

As you can see in the video, the 128th Brigade's drone unit is also effectively destroying other enemy targets - wheeled vehicles, mortars, ammunition, and infantrymen.

