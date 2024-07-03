Russians attack residential area in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv: 14 people were injured, including 8-year-old boy and baby (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the city said: "Previously, the hits were in a nearby suburb. The exact location is being determined."

The head of the RMA, Syniehubov, said that three strikes by GABs were recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Mayor Terekhov clarified that the Russian Federation struck a residential area in the Kyivskyi district.

"We have information about the destruction of one house and damage to another. A child was rescued from the ruins," he added.

Another child is under the rubble, the mayor said.

The head of the region Syniehubov said that two private houses were destroyed.

As of 4:45 p.m., there are 4 victims.

"An 8-year-old boy, a 74-year-old woman, and a 75-year-old man. All of them are hospitalized. Another 38-year-old man was treated on the spot," said Syniehubov.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov later said that the information about the child under the rubble was not confirmed.

Later, at 5:12 p.m., Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of casualties from the Russian attack had increased to six.

"There are six victims at two places of hit. Three of them, including an eight-year-old boy, are hospitalized," he wrote.

Updated information

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of victims of air strikes on the Kyivіskyi district of Kharkiv by the occupiers has increased to 14. Among them are an 8-year-old boy and a two-week-old baby.

According to investigators, at about 4:00 p.m., Russian troops launched three air strikes on Kharkiv. One of the strikes hit an open area on the outskirts of the city, and two more hit residential buildings in the Kyivskyi district. The invaders attacked from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation with UMPB D-30 bombs.

The shelling damaged private homes, high-rise buildings, cars, a post office building, a service station, and a gym.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office also showed photos of the consequences of another Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

