Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on regional center and shelling of 3 districts, there are injuries and damage

Russian troops continue to shell Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov announced this on Telegram.

He reminds that yesterday in the Industrial district of Kharkiv there was a hit at an enterprise. Two women were injured by the blast wave, as well as a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The territory of the region is also under attack.

According to the RMA, on July 3 at 05:05 a.m. in the village Borova of the Izyum district, as a result of the shelling, a house, an outbuilding, and a trade pavilion were on fire. A man and a woman were injured.

Also today at 02:14 a.m. in the village Ruska Lozova, Kharkiv district, a house and a car burned as a result of shelling. 4 private houses and 3 commercial structures were damaged. A man and a woman were injured.

See more: Russian troops attacked village council in Borova: 1 person was killed, two were wounded. PHOTO

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the past day

04:00 p.m. Kupyansky district, Novoosynove village, dacha cooperative. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter on an area of ​​3 hectares burned.

03:55 p.m. Kupiansk district, Shevchenkove. The house was damaged as a result of the KAB shelling.

01:30 p.m. Kupiansk district, Kupyansk-Vozlovy. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling.

11:50 a.m. Kupiansk district, Novoosynove. As a result of shelling, a private house was damaged.

10:30 a.m. Kharkiv district, Mali Posady. A man was injured as a result of the shelling of the KAB.

Combat operations in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive actions with the support of aviation, in total eight combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Hlyboke.

According to the RMA, 13 clashes took place in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region. The main efforts of the enemy were made in the Sinkivka area - about 80 percent of all confrontations in the direction took place there.