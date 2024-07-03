Kharkiv was under attack at night
On the night of Wednesday, 3 July, Russian troops struck Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local authorities.
"The city is under attack. Be careful," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov informed.
The Air Force warned of a missile threat to the Kharkiv region.
As Censor.NET reported, on the afternoon of 2 July, the Russian invaders were bombarding Kharkiv with GABs.
Later, it became known that on 2 July, the Russians dropped 29 GABs in the Kharkiv region during the day. Two women and two children aged 12 and 15 were injured in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 2 July
As reported, in June, Russian invaders struck 22 times in Kharkiv. Six people were killed and 92 others were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password