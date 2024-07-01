Almost hundred people were injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv in June - Terekhov. INFOGRAPHICS

In June, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv 22 times. Six people were killed and 92 others were injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov shared the relevant statistics, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in June, the enemy attacked the city for the first time with GAB-250 and FAB-500 guided bombs.

"Despite fewer attacks than the month before last, it was in June that the enemy first used GAB-250 and FAB-500 guided aerial bombs, known for their super-powerful destructive force, to strike our city and our people. Even more powerful than missiles," said Terekhov.

According to statistics, last month air raid alerts were announced 169 times in Kharkiv. Its total duration was 468 hours.

Terekhov added that the only thing that can protect Kharkiv from enemy missiles and bombs is modern air defense systems.

