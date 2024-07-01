Day in Kharkiv region: attack on "Nova Poshta" terminal in Kharkiv, forest burns in Kupyansk district due to shelling. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to strike Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Syniehubov reminds that 8 trucks of Nova Poshta were burning in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the shelling of the factory 500. Three industrial and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged. 9 people were injured, including an eight-month-old child. One man died.



















Shelling in Kharkiv region

1 July 05:00 Kupyansk district, Kurylivka TG, Lisna Stinka village. The educational institution was partially destroyed as a result of the shelling by the GAB. The windows in the building of culture were smashed.

16:26 Kupyansk district, Kolisnykivka village, Senkivske forestry, forestry. As a result of the shelling the forest on the area of 4 hectares is burning.

16:22 the city of Kupyansk. A private house was destroyed as a result of hostile shelling.

16:00 Kharkiv district, Derhachi TG, the town of Derhachi, the territory of a farm. An outbuilding was damaged due to hostile shelling.

At 11:30, the occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery. Two two-storey apartment buildings and a two-storey building with three apartments, a shop and the premises of the starosta district sustained significant damage.

Izium district, Yaremivka village, a woman of 60 years old, a resident of the village, tripped a mine. She received medical aid.

30 June 08:00 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Baranivka village, Tsentralna Street. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Read more: Russian troops fired at Derhachi: two people were injured

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted nine assault attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke. Two of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Eight firefights took place in the Kupyansk sector. The occupants attacked in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Pishchane and Synkivka. All attacks were repelled.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had hit the terminal of Nova Poshta in Kharkiv with a GAB.