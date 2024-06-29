Russian troops fired at Derhachi: two people were injured
Today, June 29, 2024, the occupiers attacked the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, at the moment, two victims are known - a 71-year-old woman (acute reaction to stress) and a 75-year-old man (explosive injury).
The data is updated.
As noted, on June 29, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi again: they hit the local cemetery with cluster munitions, wounding a woman
