Strike on Kharkiv on 30 June: 7 people in hospitals, one man in serious condition, eight-month-old child discharged

Seven people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on 30 June remain in hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, there are currently 7 people in hospitals - 6 adults and 1 child.

The 58-year-old man is in serious condition, but stable. He sustained an explosive injury to his head, torso and left upper limb.

Another 5 adults are in moderate condition.

A 16-year-old boy is in a stable condition, the dynamics are positive. The eight-month-old baby was discharged for outpatient treatment.

On Sunday, 30 June, Russians attacked the Sloboda district of Kharkiv with a FAB-500 guided missile launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The bomb landed a few metres from the Nova Poshta building. As a result of the attack, 8 Nova Poshta trucks were on fire. Three production and warehouse buildings and a medical facility were damaged. Nine people were injured, including an eight-month-old child. One man was killed.