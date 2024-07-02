ENG
Russian troops shell Kherson from occupied left bank

Росіяни обстрілюють Херсон

Russian occupation forces are striking Kherson from the occupied left bank.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement reads.

