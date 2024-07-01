RF strikes at Korabelnyi district of Kherson: Woman is injured (updated)

Russian troops are striking at the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Korabelnyi district of Kherson is under fire! The Russian army is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Several explosions have already been heard, there are preliminary casualties," the statement reads.

UPDATED.

Mrochko later reported: "A 75-year-old woman was wounded as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The victim is currently in moderate condition. The woman was provided with medical aid on the spot. She refused to be hospitalized."