Day in Kherson region: one person was killed and another was wounded in hostile shelling

In the Kherson region, on 30 June, one person was killed by Russian occupiers as a result of attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Stanislav, Novokairy, Sadove, Sofiyivka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Honcharne, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Pryozerne, Ingulets, Poniativka, Tiahynka, Inzhenerne, Mykhailivka, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Burhunka, Komyshany, Kreschenivka, Lvove and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday.

It is noted that Russian troops hit residential areas of the settlements, in particular, 15 private houses were damaged.

See more: Due to Russian shelling, 16 hectares of ecosystems in Kherson region burned down yesterday, part of wheat was saved - SES. PHOTOS

There were also hits to critical infrastructure, an educational institution, a humanitarian headquarters, a shop, a mobile phone tower and gas pipelines. Garages and private cars were damaged.

One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS