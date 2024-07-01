ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8548 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
252 1

Day in Kherson region: one person was killed and another was wounded in hostile shelling

Обстріл Херсонщини 30 червня

In the Kherson region, on 30 June, one person was killed by Russian occupiers as a result of attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, Stanislav, Novokairy, Sadove, Sofiyivka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Honcharne, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Pryozerne, Ingulets, Poniativka, Tiahynka, Inzhenerne, Mykhailivka, Shyroka Balka, Havrylivka, Burhunka, Komyshany, Kreschenivka, Lvove and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday.

It is noted that Russian troops hit residential areas of the settlements, in particular, 15 private houses were damaged.

See more: Due to Russian shelling, 16 hectares of ecosystems in Kherson region burned down yesterday, part of wheat was saved - SES. PHOTOS

There were also hits to critical infrastructure, an educational institution, a humanitarian headquarters, a shop, a mobile phone tower and gas pipelines. Garages and private cars were damaged.

One person died and another was injured as a result of Russian aggression.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13484) Kherson (1168) Khersonska region (2123)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 