Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Russians massively shelled Beryslav and Kherson districts with MLRS, artillery, aircraft and UAVs. Explosions were heard around the clock, the occupiers targeted residential areas and tried to destroy fields with crops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

It is noted that 20 settlements in the Kherson region came under enemy fire. Damage was recorded to 25 private houses, a shop, a gas pipeline and eight vehicles, including a fire truck.

On the morning of 28 June, Russians attacked Odradokamianka with an FPV drone. A 57-year-old man was fatally wounded, who was working in the garden near his house at the time of the attack and did not have time to run for cover.

Later, the occupiers shelled Novooleksandrivka with artillery, firing about 25 shells at residential areas. A house and outbuildings were destroyed in the settlement, and a rescue vehicle was damaged. A 58-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in her own home, and a 70-year-old local resident was injured and taken to hospital.

In the afternoon, the occupation forces shelled Lvove with artillery, a 65-year-old woman was seriously wounded, unfortunately, she died while receiving medical care.

Russian troops shelled Novokaira with artillery, damaging five private houses in the village and injuring two local residents: a 58-year-old man was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to his hip, and a 77-year-old woman with an explosive trauma and an arm injury.

During the day, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka. Artillery strikes damaged two private houses and two civilian cars, and a 45-year-old local resident sustained injuries to her forearm and neck.

During the day, the Russian army systematically shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery and attacked with drones. Two houses and three cars were damaged. In the coastal area of the city's Korabelnyi district, two houses were damaged by shelling.

