Occupiers repeatedly shelled Kupiansk-Vuzlovy: they hit local cemetery with cluster munitions, woman was injured

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, at 7:50 a.m., the occupiers launched another enemy attack on the territory of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.

"The enemy hit the local cemetery with cluster munitions. A 70-year-old woman was injured and was hospitalized at a medical institution," the message reads.

It is also reported that at 10:15 a.m. the occupiers hit the village of Odnorobivka with artillery fire. As a result of a direct hit, the administrative premises of the agricultural enterprise and the store were damaged. No casualties.

"The enemy has been shelling this settlement for four days in a row," Synehubov emphasizes.

