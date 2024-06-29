In morning, occupiers shelled town of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, "House of Science and Technology" and kindergarten were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue shelling the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, today at 06:00 a.m. in the village Bohuslavka, Izium district, as a result of the shelling of KAB, a private home was damaged.

Also on June 29 at 05:00 a.m. in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, on the street Darwin, as a result of shelling, the building of the "House of Science and Technology" and a kindergarten were damaged.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region over the past day

08:00 p.m. Kupiansk district, Mitrofanivka. A farm and agricultural machinery were damaged as a result of the shelling from the MLRS.

04:30 Chuguyiv district, Bely Kolodiaz, A woman was injured as a result of enemy artillery fire.

04:20 Kharkiv district, Tsirkuny village. As a result of shelling of the KAB, the company's building, a car, and private houses were damaged. 8 people were injured.

09:00 a.m. Chuhuiiv district, Varvarivka village. A woman died as a result of shelling of the KAB.

June 28, 8:30 a.m., Kupiansk district, Petro-Ivanivka village. The house was damaged as a result of the shelling.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the RMA, in the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers attacked the Vovchansk region 12 times during the day with the support of aviation. Units of the Defense Forces have successfully repelled 10 enemy assaults, and two more clashes are currently ongoing. The situation is under control.

It is also reported that in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks. The battle continues near Synkivka.