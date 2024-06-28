Zone of forced evacuation of families with children has been expanded in Kharkiv region

Due to the intensification of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region, the evacuation zone for families with children has been expanded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"The Regional Defense Council has just made a decision to forcibly evacuate families with children from the dangerous settlements of Izium, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts of the region," he said.

What settlements are we talking about

the villages of Zahryzove, Maliivka, Shyikivka, Bohuslavka, Nova Kruhliakivka in the Izium district. According to our information, 12 children from 7 families live in these settlements.

In Bohodukhiv district, 13 children with their families are to be evacuated from the villages of Oleksandrivka and Skoryky.

20 children with their families from the villages of Monachynivka, Doroshivka of the Kindrashivka community of Kupiansk district.

112 children with their parents from 5 starosta okruhs: Bilokolodyaz, Yurchenkove, Novooleksandrivska, Ivanivska, Buhaivskyi of the Vovchansk community of Chuhuiv district. A total of 24 settlements.

"Evacuation routes have already been determined and places of temporary residence have been booked. The decision was made in connection with the intensified hostile shelling," summarized Syniehubov.

