Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region
Forced evacuation of families with children from dangerous areas of Kharkiv region is going to be intensified.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon.
"Regarding the Kupiansk direction, given that the gray zone has slightly increased, we are considering and will make a decision at the next Regional Defense Council on the mandatory evacuation of families with children," he said.
Syniehubov noted that the issue concerns several settlements and dozens of such families.
It is reported that in the Borova direction of the Izium district, local authorities are also to make such decisions on the forced evacuation of families with children.
"There are 13 settlements and about 20 families to be evacuated. It's a small number, but we have to take all measures to evacuate them because people don't want to leave on their own," added Syniehubov.
Earlier, it was reported that at the end of May, more than 7,500 residents remained in the Kupiansk community. Almost all of them wrote written refusals to be evacuated.
