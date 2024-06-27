Former Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, as head of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, is responsible for preparing defenses in the Kharkiv region before a renewed Russian offensive.

In his appeal, Krotevych also notes that the lieutenant general had not been in Mariupol for a single hour and gave orders that contradicted the locations of Azov and the 36th Marine Brigade.

In his appeal, Krotevych also notes that the lieutenant general had not been in Mariupol for a single hour and gave orders that contradicted the locations of Azov and the 36th Marine Brigade. In particular, according to Krotevych, the 36th Sodol ordered the Azovstal plant to break through, and Azov ordered the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works to break through. But at the time, Azov was closer to Azovstal, and the marines were closer to Ilyich Iron and Steel Works.

The Azov chief of staff said that his unit had not received "any additional ammunition before the start of the defense of Mariupol", and that fortifications in the city had not been built due to problems in Sodol's communication with local authorities.

The letter also states that during the encirclement of Mariupol, there was no interaction with units that were not part of the Mariupol garrison. This threatened various units with "friendly fire".

"The lieutenant general is leading the troops 'inadequately', and his decisions have led to the deaths of 'thousands of servicemen' of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and other units of the Defence Forces. Sodol, as the commander of the Khortytsia OSGT, is responsible for preparing defense before a repeat Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region," Krotevych said.

In addition, in an appeal to the SBI, he stated that after he was appointed head of the Khortytsia OSGT, Sodol began to give "incomprehensible orders" to the 12th Brigade of the NGU to occupy low-lying areas and advance a small number of meters in a short time without sufficient ammunition.

What preceded it

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Azov Chief of Staff Krotevych wrote a statement to the State Bureau of Investigation against the general, "who killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general".

In turn, the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee, Servant of the People Mariana Bezuhla, noted that the head of the eastern front, General Sodol, had "killed" more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general.

On 24 June, the SBI confirmed that it had received a statement from the chief of staff of the Azov brigade, Krotevych, regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

