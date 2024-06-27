Day in Kharkiv region: constant shelling of Kupiansk, strikes on Kharkiv and region, there are victims

On June 26, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv and the settlements of the district, during the day they struck Kupiansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

Around 4:40 p.m., the enemy struck Kharkiv with KAB, and the building of a civilian enterprise was damaged. There was no information about the victims.

Also in the afternoon, the Russians shelled the town of Derkachi, Kharkiv district, about 65 houses, commercial buildings, a shopping center, and cars were damaged. 12 people were injured: 5 people were hospitalized in a medical institution, 7 people had an acute reaction to stress (three of them were children), they refused to be hospitalized.

In the afternoon, the village was attacked. Male Vesele of Kharkiv district.A man was injured as a result of the KAB shelling, he was hospitalized in a medical institution, his condition is stable.

During the day, the enemy struck Kupiansk. As a result of enemy shelling with UMPB-D30 rockets, a house and farm buildings were damaged. In Petropavlivka, the administration building was damaged as a result of a hit by two enemy KABs. No casualties.

