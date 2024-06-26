Russians dropped GAB in Derhachi, Kharkiv region: ten people were injured, including three children - Syniehubov. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian troops attacked Derhachi in the Kharkiv region with a GAB. Nine people were injured, including two children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to him, nine people were injured in Derhachi as a result of a GAB hit on the private sector. Among them are two children. All of them have an acute stress reaction.

The inspection of the hit sites by specialized services is ongoing.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office updated the information: "The enemy attacks hit the private residential sector: houses and outbuildings were partially destroyed and damaged.

Ten people were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction, including three minors - two boys aged 12 and 15 and a 17-year-old girl."

On June 23, the occupiers attacked two districts of Kharkiv with GABs: one person was killed and 11 were injured, including two teenagers.