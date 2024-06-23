Occupiers attacked private sector of Kharkiv with KABs: one person killed and four wounded (updated)

Russians shelled Kharkiv, explosions were heard in the city.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions in Kharkiv. The city is under fire of KABs. Be careful!!!" he wrote.

Updated information

As Terekhov later reported, one of the strikes hit the city's private sector.

The attack killed one person and injured four others.

Later, Terekhov published new data: one dead and five injured as a result of a KAB strike on a private residential building.

Three more people were injured in another area of the city, where a children's educational institution was hit.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Russians attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the enemy air strike, 10 people were injured and 1 person was killed.

Among the victims are two teenagers aged 15 and 16.

Two of the victims are in serious condition. One person sustained moderate injuries.

It is also reported that half of Kharkiv consumers are currently without electricity. Experts are already working to restore electricity.

Later, at 17:07, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that as of now, a total of 11 people aged 15 to 63 years were injured. One person is in serious condition. A 73-year-old man died.

Experts continue to eliminate the consequences of the hits and return electricity to consumers.