Occupiers shelled 3 settlements in Donetsk region, there are wounded. Kurakhove was hit with cluster munitions. PHOTO

Today, on 23 June, in the morning, Russian occupants shelled settlements in the Donetsk region, there are wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on the morning of 23 June 2024, the enemy attacked an apartment building in Toretsk. The injured elderly woman was taken to the hospital with a fracture, brain contusion, and a laceration.

A few hours later, the town of Zalizne came under occupant fire. An 88-year-old local resident was wounded.

The enemy also fired cluster munitions at the private sector of Kurakhove.

Three people were injured. A 19-year-old boy in serious condition and his 43-year-old father were hospitalized. A 59-year-old man who sustained a shrapnel wound was given medical aid at the scene. The shells damaged a house and a car.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).