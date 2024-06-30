Due to Russian shelling, 16 hectares of ecosystems in Kherson region burned down yesterday, part of wheat was saved - SES. PHOTOS

16 hectares of ecosystems burned down in the Kherson region overnight due to enemy shelling!

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, during the day, on 29 June, rescuers from the Kherson region, together with local fire brigades, went to extinguish dead wood fires 12 times, covering a total area of 14 hectares.

Two fields of wheat were also on fire, covering an area of 1.5 and 0.5 hectares. Thanks to the firefighters' efficiency, some of the wheat was saved.

See also: 30 hectares of grain destroyed by fires in Mykolaiv region overnight, - SES. VIDEO+PHOTO report













