Occupiers hit terminal of Nova Poshta in Kharkiv with KAB. There are dead and wounded, including child (updated)

On Sunday, 30 June, Russian invaders dropped a guided aerial bomb on a civilian enterprise located almost in the centre of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The KAB hit almost the centre of the city. It hit a civilian enterprise. There is a fire on the spot. There are wounded," Terekhov wrote.

Some time later, the mayor of the city reported that the ruscist attack had left one person dead and eight people injured. Among the victims was an 8-month-old baby.

He also added that 7 cars of the company that was attacked were on fire.

In his turn, the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the post office was on fire as a result of the shelling by the KAB. The State Emergency Service is working at the scene.

Updated information

Later, at 17:56, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the occupiers had hit the Nova Poshta terminal. The number of victims increased to 9.

Among the victims is an 8-month-old child, a woman, and the rest are men. The deceased man was an employee of the post office.

The vehicle fleet was also hit. Eight vehicles were destroyed, dozens were damaged.

Syniehubov added that nine people could have been at the site of the hit, and they are being searched for. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble.