Defenders of 3rd SAB eliminated Russian MSTA-S howitzer, tank, armoured vehicle and occupiers’ trucks. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade used an FPV drone to burn down another Russian self-propelled artillery system MSTA-S in the Kharkiv region. The cost of such equipment is more than five million dollars.

According to the brigade, a Russian tank, a Typhoon-K armoured vehicle, and two trucks were destroyed in the same battle, Censor.NET reports.

"The equipment and weapons were mined in the brigade's area by the FATUM unit of the Anti-Tank Battalion," the brigade commented.

