As result of shelling of Kharkiv by FABs, 4 people were injured, including 2 children (updated)

During the day, Russians dropped 29 KABs in the Kharkiv region. In Kharkiv on the afternoon of 2 July, a 26-year-old woman and two children aged 12 and 15 were injured.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, spoke about the operational situation in the region on the air of the Edyni Novyny.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 29 guided aerial bombs at the Kharkiv region - almost all districts of the region are under fire.

"According to the newly updated information, a 26-year-old woman and two children aged 12 and 15 were injured in Kharkiv as a result of today's shelling. They sustained acupuncture injuries," said Syniehubov.

Also, 9 children with their families were evacuated from the Kupiansk direction. Another 11 children remain in the villages of Doroshivka and Monachynivka, where evacuation is planned.

A total of 12,101 people have been evacuated from the Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Bohodukhiv directions since 10 May.

UPDATE.

Later, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported:

"Four people were injured. A 51-year-old woman, an employee of one of the enterprises under enemy attack, has light bodily injuries and an acute stress reaction. A 26-year-old woman sustained fingers injuries from glass. Also among the victims are a 12-year-old girl and her 15-year-old brother: the minors have post-concussion syndrome" the statement said.

As noted, earlier, the enemy once again attacked the city with two FAB-500s from UMPK from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

As reported, in June, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv 22 times. Six people were killed and 92 others were injured.