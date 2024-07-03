Russian troops attacked village council in Borova: 1 person was killed, two were wounded (updated). PHOTO

At 04:50am today, the enemy shelled the building of Borova village council in Kharkiv region in Borova village, Izium district.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"A man died as a result of the actions of the Russians. A 50-year-old man was hospitalised. A 75-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," said Syniehubov.

Updated information

As explained later by the State Emergency Service, this morning Russian aviation launched a series of strikes with guided bombs on the center of Borova village in Izium district.

According to the rescuers, the private sector and civilian infrastructure were damaged. There were 4 fires at different addresses with a total area of about 140 square meters.

"Preliminary, 1 person died and 2 were injured. Rescuers removed the body of a deceased man from the rubble of a private house. In addition to the rescuers, the State Emergency Service medics and engineering equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack," the statement said.