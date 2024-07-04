ENG
Day in Kherson region: 1 person died, 7 were injured. Russians hit residential quarters

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, 1 victim is known, 7 people were injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Komyshany, Klapaia, Shiroka Balka, Priozerne, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, Dariivka, Tyaginka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Burhunka, Monastyrske, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Zmiivka, Lvove, Kozatske and Kherson.

As a result of the strikes on residential areas, 2 high-rise buildings and 37 private houses were damaged. An educational institution and gas pipelines were hit, a private car was damaged.

1 person died, and 7 were injured.

