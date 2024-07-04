Defense Forces destroy most advanced Russian radar system "Yastreb-AV". VIDEO
Defence Forces of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion fired two GMLRS missiles at Russia's most advanced Yastreb-AV radar system.
"The Russian invaders use the Yastreb-AV to reconnoiter artillery firing positions.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
