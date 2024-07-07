Drones attacked the Voronezh region: fire broke out in warehouse, explosive objects detonated. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian side claims that on the night of 7 July, several drones attacked the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, Censor.NET reports, citing the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

He traditionally assures that all drones were allegedly destroyed. However, according to Gusev, a fire broke out in one of the warehouses during the fall of the wreckage, and explosive detonations began in the Podgorensky district.

"According to preliminary data, none of the citizens were injured, and emergency services, the military, and authorities are working on the spot to eliminate the emergency. If necessary, buses have been prepared to evacuate residents of nearby settlements," the governor added.

Meanwhile, videos and photos showing the aftermath of today's attack are being shared on social media.